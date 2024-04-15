Salt Lake City nail salon reopens after racist, destructive vandalism costing $100,000+

SALT LAKE CITY — A hateful and racist break-in forced an Asian-owned business to close for four months.

This weekend, Watercreek Nails and Spa at 300 West and 600 South officially reopened its doors for the first time since early December.

"To replace everything, it cost us over $100,000," said co-owner Cynthia Pham.

On Dec. 7, intruders smashed through the front door and ripped out the Wi-Fi security system so nothing could be caught on camera.

They destroyed the foot baths and ripped out the sinks, flooding the floor and the business next door. The criminals also spray-painted the shelves and the spa chairs, and wrote “f--- China” in giant letters on the wall.

"We're actually Vietnamese but I don't think they could tell the difference," said Pham.

WATCH: Hate crime investigation underway after SLC nail salon is targeted with racist vandalism

Pham said all the support she's seen has made her emotional.

"I had to go in the back and kind of take a deep breath and come back acting normal," she said.

In December, Salt Lake City Police told FOX 13 News they were looking for three men in connection to the vandalism.

Pham said she hasn't been made aware of any arrests.

As frustrating as it is for her knowing they could still be out there, she's choosing to let the good outweigh the bad.

"We're just too strong. They can't really crush us or put us down," she said.