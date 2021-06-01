Salt Lake City named among best biking cities

SALT LAKE CITY — It's hard to find a better city to bike in than Salt Lake City. In fact, according to a new report, only seven U.S. cities can top Utah's capital.

Salt Lake City was named the 8th Best City to Bike in America, according to the new rankings by Lawnstarter.

The rankings were published to coincide with World Bicycle Day, which begins Thursday.

Using 18 key indicators to rank the bike-friendly lifestyle of the largest 200 cities in the U.S., Salt Lake City ranked high in access and community.

The access category includes miles of bike lanes, bike trails and bike shops, while community is made up of bike clubs, tours and workers who bike to their job.

TOP 10 BEST CITIES TO BIKE IN AMERICA :