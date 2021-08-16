Watch
Salt Lake City once again ranks worst air quality in the world as wildfire smoke moves back in

IQAir
Salt Lake City had the worst air in the world on Monday morning, Aug. 16, 2021 thanks to wildfire smoke.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 09:48:25-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City once again ranks worst in the world, among major metropolitan areas, for air quality as wildfire smoke pushes back into the area today.

IQAir, which monitors air quality around the world shows Salt Lake City in the number one position for worst air quality on Monday morning.

The World AQI ranking for major metro areas Monday morning was:

  1. Salt Lake City
  2. Santiago, Chile
  3. Dhaka, Bangladesh
  4. Lahore, Pakistan
  5. Dubai, UAE
  6. Wuhan, China
  7. Kuwait City, Kuwait

Moisture will move back in tomorrow and bring showery and cooler weather for the middle of the week. Much needed rain will also knock a lot of smoke out of the air and bring better air quality.

