Salt Lake City one of least obese U.S. cities, study shows

SALT LAKE CITY — While Utahns should enjoy being ranked on many Top 10 lists, there is one where Salt Lake City is happy to be missing.

In WalletHub's list of the most obese cities in the U.S., a resident would have to go waaaaayyyyy down to find Salt Lake City. In fact, of the top 100 most obese cities in the country, SLC ranked 91st.

In the specific "Obesity & Weight" category that measured metrics such as share of overweight adults, teens and children, Salt Lake City ranked 97th

Even better, of the 100 cities listed, Provo has the lowest percentage of physically inactive adults, and ranks 95th in lowest percentage of adults with high blood pressure.

Honolulu, Denver and the Boston area were the three least obese cities, while McAllen (Tex.), Memphis and Baton Rouge took the top three spots.