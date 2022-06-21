Watch
Salt Lake City police bust woman late for job interview caught going 98 mph in 40 mph zone

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent operation ticketing speeding drivers in Salt Lake City busted over 100 people, including one woman caught going 98 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone because she was late for a job interview.

The speed enforcement operation was focused on roads leading in and out of the city, according to police. In all, 96 citations and 22 warnings were issued.

Many drivers stopped were speeding 25 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.

In addition to the woman who was late for a job interview while traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour, officers said several of the traffic stops involved drivers who were racing each other.

The operation by the Salt Lake City Police Department comes after 15 deadly traffic-related crashes have been reported in the city in the first half of 2022.

