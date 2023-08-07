Salt Lake City Police investigating possible 'bias crime' at local African Methodist church

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a possible hate crime involving vandalism at a historic church in Salt Lake City.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said their officers responded to reports of vandalism at the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church Sunday afternoon.

Members of the congregation found that someone had torn down and damaged a sign that displayed the church's plans for future renovation. That plan includes restoring a community gathering space that has been in disuse for about 10 years, according to a report from The Salt Lake Tribune in May.

The officers also found a message painted on the sidewalk in front of the church. It read in all-caps: "Stay off my block," "you are not welcome," "no cheats and liars here," and "f*** you."

Sterling Andrews | FOX 13 News Vandalism on the sidewalk in front of the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church in Salt Lake City

It is not yet known whether the two incidents of vandalism are related. However, SLCPD said the paint incident occurred last week and was not reported to police at the time.

SLCPD said it is investigating the of vandalism as a "potential bias crime" — which is defined by Oxford English Dictionary as a crime "motivated by hatred or intolerance."

There is no known suspect information at this time, so anyone with leads about the incident is asked to call the department at 801-799-3000.

The downtown Salt Lake City church was built in 1907, according to the Tribune's report.