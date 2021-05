Authorities are searching for a person who is wanted in connection to a homicide in the area of 338 West Hansen Avenue reported on Saturday.

42-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Kenyon is a 5'10" white adult male, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

If you see Kenyon, you are asked to call SLCPD Dispatch at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-72891.