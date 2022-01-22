Watch
Salt Lake City proposes improvement plans for Pioneer Park, asks for public input

Salt Lake City Public Lands Department
Rendered graphic of possible future Pioneer Park design
Posted at 8:56 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 22:56:08-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Public Lands Department has released a "vision plan" for future improvements to Pioneer Park, and they want the public to weigh in on the plan.

The plan includes keeping the existing multi-use field, which was added in 2019. It proposes adding baskeball courts, pickleball courts, an all-ages playground and an "enhanced" dog park. There will also be natural features such as a shaded lawn, native plants, groves of trees, and a water feature.

Prior to coming up with the proposed plan, officials say they received input from 1,000 people at events, 1,800 online survey responses, and "stakeholder meetings and workshops."

Now, they want to hear what residents think about the plan. More information on it can be found on the city's website and in the video below.

An online survey is open through Feb. 18. It can be found here.

