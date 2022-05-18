Salt Lake City ranks among best U.S. cities to live... again

SALT LAKE CITY — Perhaps the new motto of Salt Lake City should be "Consistent in its Greatness."

How else to explain the Utah capital being ranked among the "Best Cities to Live in the U.S." in the exact same spot for the second year in a row?

In the brand new 2022-23 U.S. News rankings, Salt Lake City once again comes in at No. 23.

The rankings analyzed 150 cities in the U.S. in five indexes using data from various sources like the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI and U.S. Department of Labor. The five indexes are:

Desirability

Value

Job Market

Quality of Life

Net Migration

Salt Lake City ranked high in nearly all indexes, with Quality of Life (6.8) and Job Market (6.7) among the best in the entire country.

U.S. News couldn't get enough of the the city and its place in Utah.

"Nestled along Utah's Wasatch Mountains, Salt Lake City has one of the country's best backyards. Five national parks and several world-class ski resorts are within driving distance. Residents take full advantage of the recreational opportunities at their disposal and visitors are encouraged to do the same," the publication wrote.

The rankings touted all the things to do in Salt Lake City, including the Sundance Film Festival, along with museums and numerous art venues. The city's 900-acres of public parks also got a shout out, especially when the weather is warm enough for residents to get outside.

While not in the Top 5... yet... Salt Lake City now has its eyes set on Huntsville, Alabama and the #1 spot in the rankings.