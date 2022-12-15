Salt Lake City ranks among least 'Grinch-iest' places in U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're looking for the best places to enjoy the spirit of the season, a new study says you'll be hard-pressed to find anywhere better than Salt Lake City.

In fact, Utah's capital city was named one of the least Grinch-iest cities in all of America.

(Yes, the study was completed before residents had to deal with the constant snow)

According to FinanceBuzz, Salt Lake City officially ranks 8th overall when it comes to being the least Grinchy, with a score of 62... the higher the number, the lower the Grinchiness.

FinanceBuzz used data from five categories to measure the Grinch-factor of the 50 largest cities in the U.S. The categories were communal celebrations and decorations, holiday shopping, holiday season of giving, holiday cheer, and holiday jeer.

Salt Lake City racked up the following scores in each category:

Communal celebrations/decor - 13.8

Holiday shopping - 14.1

Season of giving - 12.6

Holiday cheer - 10.1

Holiday jeer - 11.4

Other than Salt Lake City, only one other western U.S. city made the least Grinchy list and that was Riverside, CA.

On the opposite side of the "Nice or Naughty List," it probably surprises no one that New York City was named the country's Grinch-iest city, followed by Los Angeles, San Antonio, Chicago and Memphis.

LEAST GRINCH-IEST CITIES

50. Hartford

49. Providence

48. Minneapolis

47. Orlando

46. Pittsburgh

45. Riverside, CA

44. Atlanta

43. SALT LAKE CITY

42. Baltimore

41. Cincinnati