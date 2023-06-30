Salt Lake City salon provides gender-affirming haircuts, safe space

SALT LAKE CITY — Joshua Lucero's vision for Lucero Hair and Wellness was an inclusive place where anyone can get a haircut.

“I have clients who have short hair, and they're women," he said. "And men who have long hair, and so I don't believe that there's gendered hair cutting. I believe it's based off of the length.”

Lucero opened the salon in February, just days after Senate Bill 16 was signed into law, banning gender-affirming surgery for minors in Utah.

“Our concept was giving gender-affirming haircuts,” he said.

Aside from offering haircuts and shaves, Lucero Hair and Wellness is also a safe space for people who just need somewhere to go.

“Just come and hang out," said Lucero. "You don't have to come get a service if you just want somewhere safe to be."

Although he’s faced some hate, the love from the community is the proof Lucero has found that shows how much pride Salt Lake City truly has.

“Our goal is to be able to give services to anyone who has hair," he said. That's the whole concept, is inclusivity means everyone."