Bill on transgender youth health care heads to Utah governor's desk

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that bans gender affirming surgeries and imposes a moratorium on new hormone therapies for transgender youth passed its final vote in the Utah State Legislature.

On a 20-8 vote, the Utah State Senate concurred with House amendments that impose an immediate effective date, repeal a sunset date on that moratorium and create a standard of liability for medical providers. LGBTQ rights groups have argued the changes are a de facto ban on health care for transgender youth.

Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, and Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville, joined Senate Democrats in opposing the bill.

Senate Bill 16's sponsor, Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, said he fully expected a lawsuit over the bill. The LGBTQ rights group Equality Utah has said litigation is likely.

"All of our intent is not to harm, but to help," said Sen. Kennedy.

On the Senate floor, some cried and offered messages of support to transgender youth and their families as the bill was discussed.

"We see you. We love your beautiful children. We'll continue to work. That's a commitment of the Senate Democrats," said Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City.

The bill now heads to Governor Spencer Cox's desk. He told FOX 13 News on Thursday he has no plans to veto the bill.