Salt Lake City School District preparing for semester after elementary school closures

SALT LAKE CITY — Elementary schools across the Salt Lake City School District are preparing for students to return from summer break to their new schools after four closures.

According to Ensign Elementary Principal Erik Jacobson, the new faces are an opportunity for new perspectives.

"We get to add new kids to our community so that means new perspectives, new parents to pull ideas from, different backgrounds to tap into," said Ensign Elementary Principal Erik Jacobson.

Ensign Elementary is one of 14 schools in the Salt Lake City School District that had boundary changes following the closure of 4 elementary schools in the district. Principal Jacobson says Ensign's new boundaries include a good chunk of downtown.

"We're adding additional training for our teachers to ensure they're ready to meet the needs of every student who walks through our door because this change is going to be hard for kids so we have to make sure we're prepped and ready to bring them into our community," he said.

But it's not just about training, it's also about welcoming kids to their new school community even before the big first day through activities like a new student popsicle party.

"It makes me feel good about the community, it makes me feel good about bringing my kids here knowing that they'll be supported," said Ensign Elementary parent, Chad Wachtor.

Yándary Chatwin, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City School District says the district provided additional funds for schools to host community events to help families transition.

"Schools have really stepped up and they've gotten creative," Chatwin said. "One school held a community picnic at Liberty Park for new families to welcome them, another school has a new family night right before their general back-to-school night."

Chatwin says the district has been strategic about resource and staff placement, stating the district has kept its commitment to not lay off anyone due to school closures.

"Wherever it's been possible that staff from closing schools are also in buildings where students from closing schools are going," Chatwin said.

"We've added two teachers one from one of the schools that was closing to come up, our assistant principal is from a school that was closing to come up also so that's going to help build up the community," Principal Jacobson said speaking about Ensign Elementary.

Principal Jacobson and the district know there might still be first-day jitters for students – and parents – but they're hopeful the new schools will eventually feel like home and say parents can always talk to their school about concerns.

"Let the principal know you're feeling a little bit nervous, let the counselors know that they're feeling a little bit nervous because then we can build support in for you and ensure that you have a really smooth transition," Principal Jacobson said.