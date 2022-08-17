Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns suddenly

SALT LAKE CITY — As Salt Lake City Schools Superintendent Timothy Gadson currently remains on paid administrative leaves, one of his top officials announced her resignation Wednesday.

Associate superintendent Gwendolyn Johnson-White's sudden resignation was confirmed by school board member Mohamed Baayd.

Hired a month after Gadson in 2021, Johnson-White was the superintendent's top deputy in the school district.

Gadson was placed on leave last month, although the district has not announced a reason why.

He has been the subject of multiple complaints throughout his tenure, which began on July 1, 2021. The complaints ranged from inappropriate travel, to favoritism, to inappropriate workplace behavior.