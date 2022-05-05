Salt Lake City sinkhole that swallowed car gets patched

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle and forced several people out of their homes earlier this week is now nearly patched up.

On Tuesday, an entire section of 1300 South was underwater, and several homes were flooded after an old water main burst without warning. The water line is now replaced, and dirt and gravel are being filled in.

An asphalt patch is set to be applied that will finally allow the road to fully reopen.

Colton Clark and his wife were awakened about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to the sound of the emergency vehicles in front of their home.

At first, the couple was confused about why there was so much water in the street. But that confusion quickly turned to concern when they realized some of that water was coming into their basement.

“I had just finished laying some flooring there, so we had to rip all that up," said Clark. "But like I said, we had four or five inches and our neighbors had four or five feet. So it’s been a pain for us, it’s been a wild week of just trying to clean everything up but I’m glad we’re not a few feet further that way, it could’ve been worse.”

Clark said the city was great to work with as officials helped file claims while assiting with the cleanup. He said they were lucky that they were able to live in the upstairs part of their home.

Other neighbors had to be evacuated and were put up for at least one night in local motels courtesy of Salt Lake City.

People who live in the affected area with water damage to their property, but have not yet filed a claim, are asked to contact the Salt Lake City risk management office.