Salt Lake City Starbucks employees join strike on company's busiest day

SALT LAKE CITY — Those looking to get their Starbucks coffee fix along with a holiday red cup Thursday may not have been successful as employees in Salt Lake City took part in a nationwide, one-day strike.

Red Cup Day is one of Starbucks busiest days of the year as they give out free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. But over 100 locations were empty across the country and Utah as workers went on strike, seeking better pay, schedules and higher staffing.

"We're striking because of unfair labor violations happening across the entire United States, from things like intimidating workers, to being anti-union, taking down signs illegally, surveillance, all the way to up to illegal firing union organizers," explained Kit Grob, a Starbucks shift supervisor in Salt Lake City.

Stores in 25 states planned to take part in the labor action, according to Starbucks Workers United, the group organizing the effort. Strikers are handing out their own red cups with union logos.

"They raise the prices like 4 times a year, but we never see any of that money, it never comes down to us," said former Starbucks employee, Jacob Lawson.

Many of the current workers were standing in solidarity with former employees like Lawson who said he was fired last month out of retaliation for being a union organizer.

Current organizers have hope as they say they are already seeing evidence their union is working, starting with customers being able to add credit card tips to their transactions.

"That gave every store in the nation, there's like 20,000 Starbucks in the country. they now have credit card tips because of us 250 unionized stores," Lawson said.

At least 257 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Fifty-seven stores have held votes where workers opted not to unionize.

"This is the first nationwide strike that's coordinated 111 stores," said Grob. "We can shut things down like we did today if they're not willing to hold up they're end of the pot."

Starbucks, which opposes the unionization effort, said it is aware of the walkouts and respects its employees' right to lawfully protest.

"We have the courage to stand up against the company, you know it's not easy, but somebody has to do it," Lawson said.

As workers walked the strike line, Grob welcomed those that came out to show their support.

"We've had people drop off donuts, pizza. A bunch of strangers here just came to hold signs and stand in solidarity with us," she said.

Current Starbucks employees hope that when the company welcomes a new CEO next year, they will work together with the unions to improve conditions for employees.

