SLC teacher honored after named National Teacher of the Year finalist

SALT LAKE CITY — A local teacher was honored Tuesday after being named one of the four finalists for the National Teacher of the Year.

John Arthur, a sixth grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School in Salt Lake City, was awarded a citation inside his classroom naming him a finalist. State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson, State Representative Carol Spackman Moss, and State Senator Kathleen Riebe were part of Tuesday's ceremony.

"It feels like I'm waking up from the best dream in the worst year ever," said Arthur, who is in his eighth year at Meadowlark.

Arthur and his students have received national recognition as they advocate for immigrants and other children through videos they create on their YouTube channel, 9thEvermore.

"I'm incredibly proud of my kids," said Arthur. "They've overcome obstacles that no child has ever faced before, in history, and they've done it with a great deal of grace and humor."

Arthur represents the Asian community on the Utah State Board of Education's advisory committee on equity.

All four finalists will interview with the section committee before the National Teacher of the Year is announced later this spring.