Salt Lake City to open Phase 1 of new Glendale Regional Park in April 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Ifalame Motuliki has lived in the Glendale neighborhood for more than 40 years. When Raging Waters closed in 2018, he was devastated.

“It hurt us when they closed it," he said. “We needed this very, very badly.”

In the past four years, he’s watched dozens of homeless people take over the abandoned park.

“It's so sad to see them," said Motuliki. "It really brings our neighborhood down.”

Salt Lake City is moving forward with its plans to build the Glendale Regional Park.

There is now new hope for Glendale; Salt Lake City Public Lands updated the city council on Phase One for the redevelopment of the former Raging Waters waterpark on Tuesday.

Public Lands is hoping that Phase One will be open to the public in April of 2024. The first phase of the park includes an all-ages, accessible playground, a community plaza with room events featuring farmer's markets and food trucks, and a parking development. The estimated funding for Phase One is $3.2 million.

"We really want this part to be neighborhood-centric, celebrating the community, while also being kind of a citywide destination," said Kat Maus with Public Lands.

The final park design, now available to the public, is based on what Public Works heard from its community engagement surveys. It also includes climbing features, a skating ribbon and skate park, picnicking areas, and a riverside beach with sand volleyball.

Motuliki wishes the park could open earlier than 2024, but he and his neighbors are thrilled to have solid plans from the city and something to look forward to, he said.

“We live in the greatest neighborhood in the world, especially here in Utah," said Motuliki.

Public Works will next appear before a planning commission and request feedback and recommendation for adoption to City Council, most likely by the end of the year.