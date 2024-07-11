Salt Lake City unveils fresh new look for Liberty Park basketball court

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Arts Council’s Public Art Program unveiled a new mural for Liberty Park’s basketball court Thursday.

The revitalized court, with bright and contrasting shades of blue, yellow, and orangewas the brainchild of Lance Lavizzo, a resident of Salt Lake City and CEO of Hard-N-Paint Basketball, an organization that hosts street basketball tournaments throughout the Salt Lake City.

“When you come out here as a kid the court was the same,” said Lavizzo. “It was never really fixed up. There was just a need for that.

Lavizzo submitted an application to Salt Lake City’s Capital Improvement Program, a program that gives constituents an opportunity to voice their ideas on where the city should invest tax-payer dollars.

Along with the city, the Utah Jazz and Delta were also part of funding this project to the finish line.

The mural was painted by Ogden based artist Lindsay Huss, who has been involved in the court’s makeover development since last summer. According to Huss, the mural took 6 days to paint with the help of volunteers.

“My inspiration was street ball culture,” Huss said. “So it's all about breakdancing, music, DJing, street art, fashion, all kinds of amazing things.”

During the unveiling ceremony, there were speeches from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, city council members and Delta and Jazz representatives. There was also music, a short basketball clinic for youth and free snow cones to beat the heat.

Utah Jazz Guard Keyonte George was also in attendance supporting the community event.

“Just by the looks of it, you can tell it was well thought out,” George said as he looked at the bright court. “They could have went simple with the Jazz colors but obviously it pops, it pops of the sun well. It’s a nice court.”

The mural, however, was only one part of the court’s new look. The Liberty Park basketball court also got a new surface, a new fence around the space and new benches for spectators to come and watch games.

For Lavizzo, the new court is a symbol of place to foster community, especially for the youth.

“This is what it’s all about,” Lavizzo said. “It’s all about the youth. They are going to be the ones to take this and blueprint it all out to take it even further.”

