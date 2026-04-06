19-year-old facing DUI charge after allegedly almost striking person on scooter

SALT LAKE CITY — A 19-year-old is facing charges, including driving under the influence, after Salt Lake City police say they witnessed him attempt a U-turn that almost struck someone on a scooter.

Daniel Margarito Garcia, 19, was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of driving under the influence, unsafe lane travel, alcohol restricted driver, no valid license, and speed contest or exhibition on a highway.

According to court documents, officers on Saturday morning, just after 2:30 a.m., observed a Chevy Silverado make a U-turn near the intersection of 1000 West and North Temple. Officers say they could hear the spinning of the truck's tires and could smell burning rubber following the U-turn.

During the U-turn, officers say they witnessed the truck go from the right lane to the left and back to the right, almost striking someone on a motorized scooter.

When police pulled the driver over, they learned that he didn't have a driver's license. The driver, Garcia, also admitted to drinking prior to driving.

A breath test found Garcia was driving with a blood alcohol content of .211.

Inside the vehicle, three underage passengers were also discovered. Two of the passengers were 20 years old, while one was just 16 years old.