Bobcats caught on camera hunting squirrel, delighting Salt Lake residents

SALT LAKE CITY — "This is the best video posted [here] in a long time," one user wrote under a video of two bobcats trying to catch a squirrel in Salt Lake City.

Reddit user u/Shaneblaster posted the video Saturday morning to the "r/SaltLakeCity" subreddit (a specific forum on the Reddit website). It showed two bobcats latched onto the trunk of a tree in the Avenues neighborhood, both of their eyes locked on a squirrel several feet above them.

The video ended with the cats appearing to give up on the chase after the squirrel scurried quickly out of reach, and they inched their way back down the tree.

Fellow members of the SLC subreddit were impressed by the rare moment caught on camera, showing a glimpse of nature and suburbs coexisting.

"Honestly coolest video I've seen in my whole feed in a hot minute," another commenter wrote. "The city in the background while watching nature doc level animal intrigue is amazing."

"This is pretty lucky to capture this. I have yet to personally see a bobcat or cougar in my 15 years here.....I know I've been near them a few times but they are quite stealthy when they want to be," another replied. "And here you are sipping your morning coffee and this is unfolding in your back yard."

"Nature is crazy, and I’m struggling with who to root for. The bobcats need to learn hunting skills and the squirrel is just trying to gather nuts for winter," one empathetic commenter added.

You can watch the full video in the media player above.