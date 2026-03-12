Department of Homeland Security purchases SLC warehouse for $145 million

SALT LAKE CITY — Records show the Department of Homeland Security completed a multi-million dollar purchase of a Salt Lake City warehouse this week, although what it will be used for is not clear.

A deed obtained by FOX 13 News shows the agency closed the deal Wednesday and paid $145 million for the property located just west of Salt Lake City International Airport.

The purchase comes weeks after leaked documents claimed DHS was set to open an ICE facility inside another warehouse in the vicinity of the one purchased this week. Over the last few months, ICE has purchased other large buildings and warehouses across the country, with the intent to house those taken into custody by the agency.

The new Salt Lake City facility purchased by DHS at 6020 West 300 South would appear to need to be retrofitted to become a place where people would be held.

Salt Lake City mayor's office spokesperson Andrew Wittenberg has shared the following statement:

"We're evaluating this apparent sale, gathering more information about plans for the site, and considering potential impacts on the community. Mayor Mendenhall has made it clear that this kind of facility has no place in Salt Lake City."

