A dream come true: Hale Center Theatre expands with new education center and third stage

SANDY, Utah — Standing on the brand new Beehive Stage, it’s clear this moment has been years in the making.

Hale Center Theatre officially opened its third performance space Monday night, unveiling a state-of-the-art stage and a major expansion of its education program, all designed to serve Utah families for generations to come.

Construction crews spent the final hours putting finishing touches on the new space just ahead of the curtain rising. The Beehive Stage now becomes the third venue within the Hale Center Theatre complex, and with its additional capacity, HCT can now seat up to 1,600 people each night.

Founder and CEO Mark Dietlein says the new stage allows for storytelling on an entirely new level.

“With this one, you can see these LED screens that provide a lot of depth,” Dietlein said. “They allow us to change locations and project things that create the emotions of a scene. There’s also tracking across the stage and up and down to bring in different set pieces.”

Beyond performance, the expansion triples the size of Hale Center Theatre’s education program.

Students of all ages, from preschoolers to adults, now have access to expanded training in acting, musical theatre, dance, voice, and technical theatre.

“We try to train up the next round of musical theatre performers, even cirque-type performers,” said David Smith, Director of Education and Resident Director. “I don’t think people realize how important this place is and the reach that it has. Now more important than ever.”

The Beehive Stage was first christened last month with the children’s production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, giving young performers the chance to step onto a professional stage.

Jordyn Aspyn Durfey, an actress and instructor at Hale, says accessibility is at the heart of the mission.

“We’ve got movement, singing and dance classes from little movers at four and five years old, to teens, adults, and master classes every month,” Durfey said. “Plus one-on-one attention through private voice, dance and acting lessons.”

Durfey invited FOX 13 inside a private voice lesson with 16-year-old student Katie McEntire, who says performing at Hale Center Theatre has always been her dream.

“It’s really awesome,” McEntire said. “I’m so happy to have it here.”

For Durfey, the new education center is deeply personal.

“I came from a background where this type of music learning wasn’t as accessible,” she said. “It’s so rewarding to give back what I may not have had at that age.”

The Beehive Stage now launches its headline production Hallmark’d, which runs through June, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the theatre.

Dietlein showed FOX 13 the stained glass window in its new space, a part of an actor's alleyway for guests to enter a new way into the complex.

“This brings some legacy from our theater in West Valley, where we performed for 19 years,” Dietlein said.

The art piece is one that once hung high above the front doors of their old space.

After more than a decade in Sandy, those at the Hale Center Theatre say this expansion ensures the arts remain alive, accessible and thriving for Utah families.