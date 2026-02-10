Kilby Block Party announces daily lineups, single day ticket sales

SALT LAKE CITY — The seventh edition of Salt Lake City's premier music festival is preparing for its May shows. Organizers for the event announced the festival's daily lineups and when single-day ticket sales will start.

Lorde, The xx and Turnstile are among the headline acts for the 3-day festival scheduled for May 15-17, 2026, at Utah State Fairpark. Hayley Williams of Paramore, Modest Mouse, and Father John Misty are among the dozens of acts scheduled for the event.

"Even with such an incredible lineup of world-renowned performers, legendary fan favorites, and on-the-rise artists, Kilby Block Party remains one of the most affordable music festivals in the country," organizers said in an announcement.

Turnstile headlines the first day on May 15, while The xx and Lorde will headline day two and day three, respectively.

Kilby Block Party

Organizers also took the daily lineup announcement to say that their 3-day VIP passes have completely sold out. General 3-day passes are already 75% sold as well.

Single-day ticket early access on-sale begins Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. Fans who want to sign up for early access can do so here.