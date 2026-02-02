Post Malone announces new tour with Jelly Roll is coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Post Malone and Jelly Roll are going back on the road, and this time they say it's going to be even bigger.

The singer/rapper and country artist announced Monday morning that they will perform in Rice-Eccles Stadium as part of their second edition of "Post Malone and Jelly Roll Present: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour".

According to a release by Live Nation, the first edition of the tour drew over one million fans across North America.

Carter Faith will join the tour on all headlining dates, bringing her modern-meets-classic country sound and standout songwriting to stadium stages across the run. Select festival appearances throughout the tour will further expand the BIG footprint across key North American markets.

The tour comes to Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 28th.

Artist presale begins Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. for fans who sign up at livemu.sc/postmalone by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. General ticket sales begin Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.