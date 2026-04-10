RedWest music festival announces Salt Lake City return one year after weather evacuations

SALT LAKE CITY — Organizers for the RedWest Music Festival have announced they are returning with the festival to Utah State Fairpark on October 16 and 17. This almost one year after the festival had to be evacuated due to weather conditions and one festival goer died.

A lineup for the festival hasn't been announced yet but last year's included artists like Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, and Noah Kahan.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances that impacted last year's festival on Saturday, we're offering returning fans access to a discounted alumni ticket rate plus free access to the exclusive Thursday night opening concert featuring special guests," the festival wrote on social media.

According to RedWest, those who purchased tickets in 2025 will be sent a discount code to the email they used to purchase the tickets.

The festival's 2025 show brought with it some major issues when a storm halted the scheduled Saturday performances. According to visitors, they were told at 5:15 p.m. that the shows were being paused due to the severe weather.

For hours fans waited as lighting and winds battered the fairpark area. It wasn't until 9:40 p.m. that the festival would announce the cancellation of the remainder of the Saturday performances.

23-year-old Ava Ahlander was evacuating from the RedWest music festival when she was struck by debris from a nearby construction site. Her family has filed a lawsuit against the company that allegedly was responsible for the site.

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Attendees with Saturday tickets were given free entrance to Sunday's shows but many festival goers stated at the time that they didn't believe that was enough.

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Friday's announcement by RedWest organizers was met with a mixed reaction on social media. Several commenters on RedWest's Instagram page voiced their frustrations.

"So like where's our Saturday refund," one commenter wrote to the festival. Another commented, "We want our REFUNDS from last year."

A third attendee commented, "The audacity yall had to send me email like I'd come back to this s—t show."

When some commenters asked if the alumni discount being offered to last year's Saturday ticket holders will be good until the lineup is released, the festival replied, "yes!" It isn't clear when this year's lineup will be announced but the alumni discount ends on April 19.