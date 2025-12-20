Salt Lake City couple displays 'Unite and Light' lights for local nonprofits

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City couple is helping spread Christmas cheer to all, putting on a light show to dazzle visitors while bringing awareness to local non-profits.

It’s happening each night this holiday season on Michigan Avenue - and it’s something you might want to check out this weekend.

For the third year running, this ‘Unite and Light’ display is brightening up Salt Lake City’s East Bench neighborhood.

Chelsea Teerlink says the spark was a simple thought.

“We have these gorgeous trees and my husband had the idea to light them up,” said Teerlink.

The result was 31 Sycamores, each draped in 5,000 to 6,000 lights. Not all their neighbors were onboard right away.

“I think they kind of thought we were a little bit crazy,” Teerlink said. “But I kind of thought my husband was a little bit crazy.”

But they’ve since embraced the warm glow that’s drawn in visitors by the hundreds each night.

“It feels magical, it feels breathtaking,” said Susette Gutierrez, who came from West Jordan to see the lights with her family. “It’s all just beautiful in general.”

Adding to that magic is the way the Teerlink’s are using ‘Unite and Light’ to give back.

The light display is free - but it’s collecting donations for two local organizations: Alliance House, a voluntary mental health community, and Neighborhood House, a non-profit which offers affordable daycare and child support services.

“All people, all walks of life - it’s so fun to see everyone just lighting up,” said Teerlink.

It may even inspire the light shows of the future.

“I really like how all the lights are perfectly set up on the branches,” said Marlie Peay, another enthusiastic young visitor. “I just really truly want to try doing something like this in my neighborhood.”

If you want to take a drive or a stroll of your own, you still have the chance. The lights will come on every night through Christmas Day from 6 to 10 p.m. in the 1900 and 2000 East blocks of Michigan Avenue.

There are QR codes placed all along the block that you can scan to support both local charities.

If you can’t make it but are interested in donating, you can find out more about the display here.