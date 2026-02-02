Salt Lake City man arrested for allegedly threatening, attempting to kill co-worker

SALT LAKE CITY — A 42-year-old Salt Lake City man is facing attempted aggravated murder charges after he allegedly held a knife up to his co-worker's throat.

Charles Jamison Hower was arrested on Friday and is being held without bail.

According to court documents, the victim told police that Hower had stated he was going to kill the victim before pulling out his knife and holding it to the victim's neck.

Police spoke with Hower, who admitted to them that he had threatened his co-worker and that he intended to kill the victim. However, when Hower attempted to pull the knife from the sheath, police say it got caught on duct tape and stayed sheathed.

Investigators say the sheath malfunction doesn't negate Hower's actions that were intended to cause serious harm or death.