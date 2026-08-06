Salt Lake City mother arrested after 6-year-old allegedly found nude in abandoned apartment

SALT LAKE CITY — A 26-year-old Salt Lake City mother is facing child abandonment and child abuse charges after police say they found her 6-year-old daughter alone and naked in an abandoned apartment.

Carla D Gil Olmos, 26, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents submitted by the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were called to an apartment by its management. Police were told by the manager that he was checking out an apartment where the residents were supposed to be moved out when they found the 6-year-old alone and nude.

When officers searched the apartment, they found multiple kitchen knives on the counters and floors. There was also allegedly moldy food in the sink, counters, the floor, the bathroom, and bedroom.

Also in the bedroom was cough syrup and an open container of alcohol. Officers say all of these items were in reach of the child.

Detectives spoke to the child, who explained that her mother was gone for the day and that she doesn't have a father. When social workers talked to the child, they learned she hadn't seen her mother in three days.

The child explained that she messaged and called her mother, but didn't recieve an answer. Police also attempted to contact Olmos but were unsuccessful.

Later when officers searched Olmos' phone, they found she hadn't replied to any of the texts sent to her by her daughter. Some of the messages according to investigators say things like, "I am hungry, I cannot sleep because I wake up waiting for you to get home, there is no water in the house only Fanta, are you mad at me, and if I did something wrong I'm sorry."

The Division of Child and Family Services responded to take the child into custody. While they were doing this, officers say Olmos arrived and attempted to walk into the apartment.

Following her arrest, Olmos claimed that she knew her daughter was home alone but that she doesn't have anyone to watch her while she goes to work.