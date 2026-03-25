Utah leaders launch 100-day plan to address homelessness, improve outcomes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah legislators, working with the Department of Workforce Services and Salt Lake City leaders, are trying to improve their approach to helping those who are unsheltered.

Their goal is to not only get them off the streets but to help them thrive afterward. They’re calling it Project Bridge, a 100-day emergency response to some of the pressures that are facing Utah’s homeless population — people like Nathaniel Dickens.

“My personal experience started on my seventh time back in prison," Dickens said. "I was in Weber County Jail, I thought there’s nothing left for my life in this experience."

Project Bridge wants to reduce cases like Dickens' — Utahns who wind up in a revolving door of shelters and jails.

“Identifying the gaps that are in the system, so I think we’ve touched on something that is certainly of importance," said Tyler Clancy, Utah’s new homeless coordinator.

SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall agreed.

“What are actually the more surgical improvements that we can make to increase the efficiency of the existing system, and provide better long-term outcomes for people?" she said.

Project Bridge hopes to be that emergency response to the pressures facing Utah’s homeless population and those who provide services for them.

“There is, of course, a crisis that we have on our street, and so we want to get this deployed as fast as possible," said Nick Coleman, Utah’s assistant homeless coordinator.

The first step is ensuring temporary bed space remains in place during those 100 days. It will also mobilize community partners and map resources used. That includes supportive housing, recovery, mental health services and veteran resources.

Moe Egan said there has to be another essential element.

“There shouldn’t be anybody walking around inside a resource center that doesn’t have a plan to exit. I think that’s where we can start it," Egan said.

Moe Egan is the director of recruitment for The Other Side Village. But for years, he says he was a homeless drug addict, in and out of jails and shelters.

Getting people off the street is important, but Egan said follow-up for long-lasting success is even more critical.

“And that comes with assigning you a coach," Egan said. "A lot of it is somebody with lived experience who says, 'You know what? I’ve been there. I’ve done that. I’m gonna take your hand and I’m gonna walk through this entire journey.'"

Dickens now works for The Other Side Village and lives in one of their tiny homes. He said the intensive care and intervention he received saved his life.

“Embracing me, telling me 'You can do it. These are the behaviors that led you to homelessness. Can you see them for yourself? These are the behaviors that led you to jail to prison. Can you see them for yourself?'" Dickens said.

The goal of Project Bridge is to achieve more outcomes like his all across Utah, Clancy says.

“Even if a program has five beds that they are willing to do a direct intake for this Project Bridge, we think that is going to be five people whose life is... a new door is going to open," he said.