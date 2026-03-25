Adopted owners of Davis County puppy thrown out window hope for justice after suspect pleads guilty

OGDEN, Utah — Six-month-old George is living his best life in the hands of John and Karissa Glynn.

“If you can't find George in the house, he's in the bathtub,” Karissa joked.

However, when FOX 13 News first caught up with this puppy, he just came off of something traumatic.

WATCH: Puppies reunite with their mother after being thrown out car window

Davis County puppies reunite with their mother after being thrown out car window

25-year-old Memphis Lor pleaded guilty to four felony counts of torture of a companion animal and admitted to driving at least 65 miles an hour when he threw six puppies out the window.

He also abandoned the puppies' mother, leaving her on the side of the road extremely malnourished.

“We're hopeful that he's prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Karissa said. "We're hopeful that the judge sees the importance of this case, not just for the sake of the dogs, but the impact that this case will have in the long term, because this sets a precedence that animal abuse is not tolerated in Davis County, and it will be prosecuted appropriately."

Thomas Weber, an attorney for Weber Law Criminal Defense Lawyers in Utah, said there are some things the judge will take into consideration during sentencing.

“A defendant may be sentenced to zero to five years in prison [per felony],” Weber said. "The defendant will be responsible not only to pay any fine imposed by the court, but also to pay the restitution, which I believe was upwards of $5,000.”

Karissa said all the adopted owners have stayed in touch, and Mama is doing well.

“Mama, whose name is now Murphy, she is doing incredible. She looks like a completely different dog. She's gained all of her weight back. She's happy,” Karissa said. "She is in the best home she could be in.”

Karissa said some days with George are one step at a time, since he is now nervous in the car and does not want to be near the windows.

However, the community support has gotten them through the dark days.

“It's heartwarming to see that people still care,” she said. "You get so emotionally invested in these cases, where you see such awful things happen. And so, it just motivates you to want to show him that there's more to life than that.”

Lor’s sentencing will take place in May.

You can find ways to help by volunteering or fostering on Davis County's website.