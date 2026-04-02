Utahns gathered to celebrate Artemis II launch at Clark Planetarium watch party

SALT LAKE CITY — ﻿Four astronauts are on their way to the moon, while many in Utah gathered for a launch viewing party at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City.

On Wednesday, several generations of space enthusiasts got to watch the launch of Artemis II in color, on the planetarium’s giant IMAX screen.

After making sure they got their treats, it was first-come, first-served for folks to get their seats.

But this was not your typical movie screening.

They were here to witness history: four astronauts, traveling nearly a quarter million miles around the moon and back, spending nearly a week in outer space.

Siblings Lang and Jefferson Summers from Taylorsville were there.

Lang Summers said it was perfect timing.

“I saw a poster on Instagram and it seemed really cool to come to a free event and watch a spaceship launch," said Summers. “This was way cooler than I ever thought, it was super cool!”

Laurel Black was already at the planetarium with her two children.

Black said it was also great timing for them.

“That’s why we love it here! As soon as we saw that we could, we just lined up, the stars aligned.”

Kent Bell said he remembers watching the last lunar mission on a small, black-and-white TV at school. That was more than five decades ago.

Bell enjoyed the planetarium event but also said it was about time this mission happened.

“My big question is, why over 50 years since we’ve been to the moon? All the science fiction that I used to read projected that by 2000 we would have a moon base," said Bell.

But perhaps no one enjoyed the launch viewing more than a certain first grader. Lincoln Abbott said he is a space kid.

“But it was pretty cool seeing how like all of the things were like going off and all of the commands, yeah!”

Mom surprised Lincoln with the after-school visit to the planetarium.

Laurie Abbott said it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“He’s been a space junkie since as young as we can remember. He was obsessed with Saturn when he was two, any little ring he would turn into Saturn‘s rings. And it’s just grown from there," said Abbot.