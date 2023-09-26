Salt Lake City's first permanent food truck park set to open soon

SALT LAKE CITY — Watch out, Portland and Austin — Salt Lake City is about to have a food truck park of its own.

From breakfast to lunch, dinner to dessert, people in Salt Lake City love food trucks.

"It just surprised me — food trucks would close down for 3 or 4 months out of the year just in Salt Lake City because the weather wouldn't permit, so I always wanted to do this concept," Danny Cheng said.

Now, he and Frank Granato are opening Salt Lake City's first food truck park.

"A lot of people can't afford to go out and open a brick and mortar and take on the overhead of what it costs these days," Granato said. "Being able to split the cost with our commissary inside and allow them to serve out here is kind of a 'help me to help you' situation."

Right now, the lot at 1391 S. 300 West in Salt Lake City is just a parking lot. But come Oct. 7, it will be filled with people getting their meals from restaurants on wheels.

"We envision right in this area: probably three food trucks along the outside, have a place for people to come in, grab food, head over to the indoor or patio seating," Cheng said.

But what about the inevitable rainy and snowy Salt Lake days?

"Once in the wintertime they can start coming in here, we're going to have tables, chairs," Cheng said. "It's almost going to become like a little food cart basically built for food trucks."

Oct. 7 is the park's soft opening day, and there's a sense of excitement in the air around this concept being in the Ballpark neighborhood.

"People avoided 3rd West for so many years because of construction, but it's beautiful. So come back down and see what we have to offer," Granato said.

Here is a list of some of the food trucks that might make an appearance at the park:

