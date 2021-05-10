Salt Lake Co. climber rescued from area called 'Certain Death'

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A climber injured when a "large rock the size of a refrigerator" rolled on top of him in Little Cottonwood Canyon had to be rescued Sunday.

The Salt Lake County's Sheriff's Search and Rescue team said two climbers were in the Gate Buttress area looking for new routes in an area called "Certain Death" when the accident occurred around 4 p.m.

Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue

Because of the terrain and the climber's injuries, a decision was made during the 90 minute rescue to bring in a LifeFlight helicopter to get the climber off the mountain and to safety.

No additional information was given on the condition of the climber.