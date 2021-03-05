Salt Lake Co. Council member apologizes for controversial social media post

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake County Council member apologized for a controversial statement he posted to social media Wednesday.

In his original Facebook post, David Alvord said the "left" won’t be happy until, among other things, “we each have light brown skin, exactly alike” and “until we are all bi-sexual and in non-committed relationships.”

He went on to say the left’s goal was to reach a point where “there are no males, no females ... we have no children, and simply have new humans arrive in labs and immediately put into a school for collectivism and indoctrination.”

Alvord changed the post to private after he was contacted by The Salt Lake Tribune.

On Thursday, Alvord offered a statement in which he apologized and explained his intent for the post.

"Social media is a place for ideas and conversation. My post was meant to engage discussion about where “cancel culture” is heading, which I believe has a dangerous destination," wrote Alvord. "The examples I came up with were simply hyperbole meant to illustrate why cancel culture is problematic."

"I recognize that as an elected official, words take on extra meaning and significance. I would like to apologize for any who misunderstood my intentions. I assure you that I don’t hold any ill will towards anyone."