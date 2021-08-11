Salt Lake Co. Council to vote on mask mandate for school children under 12

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council are scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to accept or veto the health department's order for children under 12 to wear masks in school.

Dr. Angela Dunn, executive director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon and Mayor Jenny Wilson affirmed that she supported the decision.

The Salt Lake County Board of Health, the Utah Department of Health, the CDC, and the American Academy of Pediatrics have all recommended that kids who can't be vaccinated wear a mask in school.

Utah state law allows local health department leaders to make such "orders of constraint" in the interests of public health.

Council president Steve DeBry has called the order "an overreach of government."

DeBry has said he is leaning toward overturning any kind of mask order.

Several other members of the council in previous meetings have indicated that they will vote against mask mandates.

The council has set a vote for for Thursday at 2 p.m.

If you'd like to reach out to the council and voice your opinion on the matter, you may do so here.

School is scheduled to start in the county next Monday and Tuesday.