Salt Lake Community College sees 10 percent increase in student applications

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Community College is seeing more people sending in applications to attend the school, Curtis Larsen, SLCC Assistant Vice President Student Services.

This year, they have seen a 10 percent increase which is a nice boost, he said.

“The pandemic roiled community colleges across the country and salt lake community college was no exception,” Larsen said.

Read - Salt Lake County Health considers K-6 mask mandate

As the uncertainty over COVID-19 continues, SLCC Lizzy Baker said she is happy with her choice to go the less expensive college route.

“My father lost his job, he got a new one, but it was that uncertainty, how am I going to pay for school, am I even going to do good going online,” she said.

Baker said she plans to finish her schooling at a local university after graduating with her associates degree at SLCC.

“After I save up by getting another job, I do want to get my bachelors degree in graphic design.”

There is a major cost saving factor for those who spend their first two years at community college before transferring to a four-year university, Larsen said.

Read - FEMA provides additional $3.1 million to Utah for COVID-19 response as Delta variant surges

“The average in-state student will save an average of $10,000 if they do their first two years here instead of the four year,” he said.

Throughout the pandemic, SLCC has learned how to make education more accessible, Larsen said.

“A student can sit down at a computer at home and have an in-person meeting with an academic advisor, a career advisor, someone in financial aid,” he said.

The time to invest in your education and your future is now, alumni Gabriel Moreno said. Moreno went on to the University of Utah and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. He now works in communications.

Read - Westminster College requires all students, employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

“If someone like me can do it, someone who is an immigrant, someone whose first language is not English, someone who did not know how to navigate the higher education system, I think anyone can do it,” he said.

SLCC is also expanding, adding a campus in Herriman.