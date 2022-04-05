Salt Lake County Council bans mining in Parleys Canyon, other areas

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council has voted unanimously to ban mining and any mineral extraction in the county's foothills and canyons.

Last fall, the company Tree Farm LLC proposed creating an open-pit limestone quarry in Parleys Canyon on the northeastern flank of Grandeur Peak, with the goal of extracting 2 million tons of crushed rock a year.

Now, that can't go forward.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has been pushing for this, and she said the county received more than 1,000 public comments ahead of Tuesday's vote.

She issued a statement in response to the council passing the ordinance, saying she "applauds" the decision, which will "protect public health and safety and preserve the natural environment of the Wasatch Front."

“Active measures are necessary to protect our canyon environment and preserve recreation opportunities. Today, Salt Lake County took an active measure to prohibit future mining in the Wasatch range,” her statement continued. "Salt Lake County understands the need to preserve our Wasatch range for residents to enjoy today and in the future. Further, mining impacts our water and air quality which are vital to the health of our community."

FOX 13 News covered the growing opposition to the Parleys Canyon quarry last month:

