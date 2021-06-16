Salt Lake County Library to hold Juneteenth events

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Library will hold live and virtual events Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth.

The Juneteenth Festival will commemorate the end of slavery and the contributions, history and heritage of Black Americans. The holiday celebrates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers in Galveston (Texas) informed enslaved Black Americans they had been freed with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Utah officially recognized Juneteenth in 2016.

“Cultural celebrations are a great opportunity for Salt Lake County residents to come together,” said Lifelong Learning Program Manager Nyssa Fleig. “Taking part in the traditions and heritage of Juneteenth is a way for us to learn more about American history while creating connections within our community.”

Below is a schedule of Juneteenth events and how to register:

Juneteenth Take & Make Activities

Take & Make kits teach about Juneteenth through fun, hands-on activities. Kits are available at all branches. Register in advance here.

Juneteenth Storytime

June 19, 10:30 a.m.

Learn stories, music and dances that honor Black authors and musicians. Presented virtually for children 0 –5 with an adult. Register in advance at thecountylibrary.org/juneteenth.

Juneteenth Speaker

June 19, 1 p.m.

Immerse yourself in the history, symbolism and celebration of Juneteenth with guest speaker Gina Alfred. Presented in-person and virtually. Register in advance at thecountylibrary.org/juneteenth.

Juneteenth Food

June 19, 3 p.m.

Taste of Louisiana takes us inside their food truck to learn about traditional foods in the South, and the ingredients and spices that are meaningful symbols in Juneteenth celebrations. Presented virtually and viewable at thecountylibrary.org/juneteenth.

Natural Roots Concert (Live)

June 19, 8 p.m.

Dance the night away with Natural Roots, a Salt Lake City-based band that blends socially conscious messages with upbeat roots reggae rhythm. Presented in-person. Concert is free but tickets are required. Reserve your ticket at thecountylibrary.org/juneteenth. The Library’s Viridian Event Center 8030 South 1825 West