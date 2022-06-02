Watch
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson tests positive for COVID-19

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson tests positive for COVID-19.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:52:18-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor confirmed she has the virus in a tweet Thursday morning.

The tweet said, “Guess it’s my turn. Getting ready for work I had this unpleasant surprise. No symptoms."

She added a fingers-crossed emoji and a photo of her positive test.

Mayor Wilson has played a prominent role in helping shepherd county residents through the pandemic, including such things as tests, masks and other policies.

