Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson tests positive for COVID-19.

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor confirmed she has the virus in a tweet Thursday morning.

The tweet said, “Guess it’s my turn. Getting ready for work I had this unpleasant surprise. No symptoms."

She added a fingers-crossed emoji and a photo of her positive test.

Mayor Wilson has played a prominent role in helping shepherd county residents through the pandemic, including such things as tests, masks and other policies.