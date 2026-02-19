22-year-old arrested in South Jordan following SWAT situation

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 22-year-old in South Jordan has been arrested after he allegedly violated a court order, causing a SWAT incident on Wednesday. The name of the suspect hasn't been released.

According to the South Jordan Police Department, at 8:00 p.m., the 22-year-old unlawfully entered his family's home near South Jordan Parkway and 2950 West. Police say this action violated an active protective order.

The family was able to safely leave the home and call the police. When officers arrived, they said the suspect was yelling and striking the walls of the home and refused to exit the home.

Due to the non-compliance, the South Valley SWAT team was requested. A tactical team entered the home, and the suspect was taken into custody safely.

A shelter-in-place order was issued during the active situation but was lifted, and police say there is no threat to the public.