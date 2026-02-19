Utah Highway Patrol trooper struck by vehicle on I-215

MURRAY, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 215 on Thursday morning.

Watch live: Crews responding to trooper being struck on I-215

Information on what happened is sparse at this time but officials say this happened on I-215 near 6200 South. Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the trooper was outside of his vehicle when he was struck and that he suffered moderate injuries.

The area is closed to one lane northbound while officials respond.

FOX 13 News has a crew on the way to learn more.