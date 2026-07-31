Full evacuations ordered at Midvale apartment complex fire

MIDVALE, Utah — A fire believed to have started in a trash chute inside a Midvale apartment complex sparked a four-alarm fire response on Friday morning.

Watch live below as firefighters battle flames at Midvale apartment fire:

Full evacuations have been ordered at the North Union Apartments, located at 942 East North Union, due to the fire, with evacuees directed to nearby Hillcrest High School for shelter.

Crews were called to the building just before 8 a.m. after reports of smoke being seen on the roof. When firefighters arrived, they observed the smoke but no flames. However, the fire grew, and flames were seen coming from the fourth floor of the building, along with heavy smoke.

As of 9:30 a.m., the building appeared to still be on fire.

Fire officials give briefing on apartment fire in video below:

Fire officials hold briefing on apartment complex fire

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

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