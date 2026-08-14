Flooding reported in Sandy, Draper cities after Flood Advisory issued

SANDY, Utah — Sandy City officials are confirming flooding in parts of the city after a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flood Advisory were issued across Salt Lake County Thursday evening.

In Draper, flooding was reported on 12100 South State Street and 100 East from 13800 South to Minuteman Drive.

They advise anyone who encounters flooded streets to turn around and report to the city's non-emergency dispatch number at 801-799-3000.

Photos shared by Jared Roseman show streets in Sandy experienced flooding in the area of 1300 East and Dimple Dell.

National Weather Service announced the Flood Advisory would remain in effect for southern Salt Lake County until 8:15 p.m. Additional rainfall is expected around 9:30 p.m.