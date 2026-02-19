Herriman's Jackson Spencer surprised with Gatorade Player of the Year

HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman runner Jackson Spencer needed to make some more room in the trophy case because he is the National Gatorade Player of the Year in cross country. He was surprised on Wednesday morning with the award in a special celebration.

A crowded into the Herriman high school weight room was dozens of Jackson's family, friends and teammates ready to surprise him when he walked through the double door. Front and center was 2-time National GPOY and Olympic distance runner Grant Fisher to officially ahnd him the trophy.

"I’ve put in a lot, and I’ve been given a good amount out, so I’ve been really happy that I’ve been able to get that award," Jackson explained about what its been like to watch his hard work culminate with this accolade.

"You have the whole community come together," Fisher explained how important the legacy of the award is. "You have friends come together, family, to celebrate a well-rounded athlete, someone that’s active in the community, someone that’s a good student."

Grace Lawrence / Fox 13 Sports Utah Jackson Spencer and Grant Fisher pose with Gatorade Player of the Year trophy at Herriman high school on Feb, 18, 2026.

Spencer, a BYU commit, went undefeated in his senior cross country season which included winning the 6A State championship and National titles at Brooks XC Championships and Nike Cross Nationals.

"It’s really hard to win this thing," Fisher said about how decorated and deserving Spencer is. "One person in this huge sport across this entire country gets to win it."

Spencer credited his team for pushing him to these heights.

"They’re even better guys than me," he said with a laugh. "I’m probably one of the worst guys on this team, you know, like, in terms of personality. I’m just really happy I have them to keep me grounded."

