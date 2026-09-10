One person in custody after shots were fired in Millcreek neighborhood

MILLCREEK, Utah — One person is in custody after shots were fired at officers in a Millcreek neighborhood Wednesday evening. No officers were injured.

At 8:00 p.m., officials responded to a reported domestic incident in the area of 1885 East Lambourne Avenue, the caller indicated that the suspect had a weapon and that they feared for their life.

Upon arrival, shots were fired at officers and the suspect fled on foot. No officers were injured.

Officers later took the suspect into custody without incident.

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