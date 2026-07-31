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Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle on Van Winkle Expressway

Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle on Van Winkle Expressway
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SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A 25-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after he was struck on Thursday night by a vehicle on the Van Winkle Expressway.

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at 9:19 p.m., they responded to the crash at the intersection of 1300 East and Van Winkle Expressway.

Investigators say a 47-year-old woman was driving westbound on 1300 East when she struck the pedestrian. The victim was not in a crosswalk and was allegedly wearing dark clothing at the time.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

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