Rare copy of Declaration of Independence displayed at Marriott Library

SALT LAKE CITY — A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display at The Marriott Library after the Independence Day Holiday.

University of Utah will also be showcasing a treasure trove of other artifacts along with it. According to J Willard Marriott Library Reference Librarian for Special Collections, Rachel Ernst, the copy produced is especially rare.

“The centerpiece of our exhibition is this facsimile of the Declaration of Independence," she said. “It is something that is made to mimic as closely as possible the original document.”

It's one of a limited number of copies made from a copper plate printing press nearly 180 years ago.

It's at this display that the Ewell family made their visit to celebrate.

"That these united colonies are, and of right, ought to be, free and independence states," said Jonathan Ewell. “It becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands, which have earned them with another.”

Sarah Ewell also agreed.

“It’s kind of fun to see what they’re talking about and discovering," she said. “Where our history and our freedoms all came from, is from the people who worked for it long ago and we can see and remember some of their stories, what they went through so we can have it today.”

Ernst wants people to visit and to share her passion for America's history.

“And remind us or remind me in particular, of the reasons why I view American history as being something important and something we need to come back to and ground ourselves in."

The Marriott Library will be closed for the Independence Day holiday, but will reopen Sunday and remain open all Summer until September 9.