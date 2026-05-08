Taylorsville parents arrested after allegedly locking child out of home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two Taylorsville parents are facing charges of aggravated child abuse after police say they locked their 11-year-old child outside in an effort to teach them "how to be homeless."

Alysia Lynai Mcintosh, 46, and Robert James Mcintosh, 46, were arrested on Thursday. They both face charges of aggravated child abuse and are being held without bail.

According to court documents, the investigation began on November 26, 2025, when a neighbor contacted police to conduct a welfare check on a neighborhood child.

The neighbor stated that on November 25, the 11-year-old child came to her door to request access to the bathroom. The witness allowed the child to enter the home, and during the visit, the victim stated that they wanted to live with the neighbor and not return home.

According to the child, their parents, Alysia and Robert Mcintosh, had locked them out of the house.

Robert Mcintosh allegedly came and retrieved the child and returned home. Hours later, the neighbor reached out to police requesting a welfare check after she saw the child in the garage for several hours without a coat.

Officers responded to the home and questioned Alysia about the whereabouts of the child. Alysia allegedly told police that the child was in the garage and had been put there as a punishment.

When officers went to the garage, they found the child crawling out from under a truck bed cover. According to police, the child had a very thin blanket and was using a shop knee pad as a pillow.

Also found in the garage was a bucket with a lid that, when opened, revealed a trash bag liner and a toilet seat.

Investigators then spoke to Robert Mcintosh who stated that the child had been in the garage for the full night.

Detectives also spoke to the child, who stated that they had gone to the neighbor's home and were picked up by Robert. However, they stated that their parents were so upset that they wouldn't let them inside to use the bathroom.

The child added that Alysia Mcintosh threatened to call the police if the child entered the home.

Following his arrest, Robert Mcintosh admitted to putting the child in the garage but denied the timeline that had been established. According to Mcintosh, the child was being taught how to be homeless after stating they wanted to run away.