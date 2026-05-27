Two people hospitalized following South Jordan house fire

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Two people are in the hospital following a house fire in South Jordan early Wednesday morning.

According to the South Jordan Fire Department, they were called to the home near 3800 West and 10000 South at 5:44 a.m. When they arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries isn't known at this time.

Firefighters tell FOX 13 News that everyone else in the home was able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say the roadway near the home will be blocked for several hours as that investigation takes place.